The TSA has banned Star Wars “thermal detonator” Coke bottles from flights

Disneyland’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge theme park has been a massive hit with Star Wars fans. From the moment you step into the park, you feel like you’re in the Star Wars universe. There you can do everything from making your own lightsaber to drinking blue milk. Another thing you can also do is buy a Coke drink that comes in a bottle that is shaped like a fictional thermal detonator from the Star Wars universe.

One thing you can’t do, however, is bring that thermal detonator-shaped Coke bottle on your flight home. As the TSA confirmed on Twitter when asked by a user, the agency considers the thermal detonator Coke bottle to be a replica of an explosive device and therefore it is not allowed on flights, either in checked baggage or as carry-on items. It doesn’t matter that it’s a replica of a fictional explosive device either.

Thanks for asking! Replica and inert explosives aren't allowed in either carry-on or checked bags. — AskTSA (@AskTSA) August 13, 2019

So sorry, Star Wars fans. You’ll need to leave your thermal detonator Coke bottles in a galaxy far, far away before catching your flight back home.