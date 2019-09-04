How to wake up early, and be happy about it

You know the two types: morning “larks” and night “owls.” And chances are, you also know about the perceived differences between the two. Night owls tend to have more sex, but morning people tend to be more proactive, conscientious, and (drumroll please) happier. But for those who find it difficult—or downright miserable—to hit the ground running as soon as the sun rises, science says that there’s still hope to learn to take advantage of the morning hours (and be happy doing it).

A new collaborative study conducted by researchers from the University of Birmingham, University of Surrey, and Australia’s Monash University has shown that if you naturally have owl tendencies, you can change your ways and seize the morning—to a certain degree. The results of the study, which were published in the Sleep Medicine journal earlier this year, confirmed that night owls could shift their body clocks by two hours while still getting the same amount of sleep. Participants who shifted their sleep schedules reported that they felt less tired in the morning, more energized throughout the day, and experienced lower levels of depression and stress.

We asked the most successful, productive business leaders and creatives in our rolodex what they do (and what they use) to make the most of the morning. Here are their 8 go-to tips and tools that you can use to rise and shine, too.

Walk the dog (Really)

“I walk the dog every morning,” Coulter Lewis, founder and CEO of the Earth-friendly lawn care company Sunday, says. “He’s not that into it, but I need to get my head clear to start the day. His head is already pretty clear.” Jaclyn Johnson, CEO and founder of Create & Cultivate, the women’s-focused professional online platform and conference, follows the same ritual. “I wake up around 6 AM, walk my dog, and clear my head,” she says.

For all the miles your pooch is putting in, it’s a good idea to invest in a collar and leash that can go the distance with you. Wolfgang makes durable pet accessories that are tested in the mountains of the American West, and come with a lifetime warranty. The original fabric patterns and prints will make your pooch look as good as you’ll feel on your morning jaunt. Wolfgang LosMuertos Dog Collar ($20) and Leash ($25)

Get creative with your caffeine

Sixty-four percent of Americans age 18 or over said they drank a cup of coffee per day in 2018. It’s no secret that we love our caffeine, but Victoria Lynden, founder of Kohana Coffee, likes to take things up a notch when it comes to her morning cup. “I make a cup of coffee and put a shot of Picnik Creamer in it that has MCT oil,” she says. MCT oil and other high-fat ingredients (like butter) that people put into their coffee allow the body to metabolize caffeine more slowly and are reputed to make your energy stay stable, preventing the dreaded caffeine “crash.” Picnik Coffee Creamer ($9)

Take your daily

While the effectiveness of daily vitamins is controversial, the Physicians’ Health Study II published in 2012 by Harvard researchers found that participants who took a daily multivitamin for 11 years had an 8% lower risk of cancer and a 9% lower risk of cataracts compared with a placebo group. Additionally, taking a vitamin in the morning on an empty stomach allows your body to absorb B-vitamins such as riboflavin and vitamin-b12, which may help boost energy and reduce stress. Sarah Harden, CEO of Reese Witherspoon’s media company Hello Sunshine, swears by her subscription to Ritual Vitamins, are specially formulated to deliver the nine nutrients U.S. women are most commonly deficient in. “They send them to me every month,” she says, “and I take them each morning. I now pretty much feel as though I am nailing the self-care thing.” Ritual Vitamin Subscription ($30 per month)