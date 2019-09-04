Preparing the workforce for tomorrow

While attending high school in Lancaster, Texas, Logan Boswell managed his own photography company, held a part-time job in retail, and interned for the school superintendent. The ambitious student was passionate about all three pursuits but didn’t feel he possessed the skills to unite them into a feasible career path. And Boswell isn’t alone. According to a 2018 McKinsey report , only 20% of today’s workforce has the skills required for the majority of jobs that will be available in the next 5 to 10 years—and the demand for technological skills will rise by 55% by 2030 .

Some of those in-demand skills are technical, says Kathy Meier-Hellstern, an assistant vice president of inventive science at AT&T. “To really succeed, people [will need to] know analytics: math, data science, statistics, and machine learning. They also must understand software and technology,” Meier-Hellstern says. However, she adds, being fully prepared for the future economy will require more than enrolling in a coding boot camp. “If the smartest person in the world can’t write, present, and communicate at an executive level, they won’t be very impactful.”

To acquire this mix of hard and soft skills—that same McKinsey study revealed that the demand for leadership and management skills will rise by 24%—employees and employers are considering non-traditional sources of training and education. At AT&T, for example, the company invests in “skills building,” a blend of mentorship, education, and vocational training that is preparing a new generation of tech employees for the jobs of the future. Whether the programs are aimed at an ambitious high school student with no clear career path, a 5G surveyor who now needs to learn artificial intelligence, or a teenaged girl who could become an excellent coder if only given the opportunity, AT&T is turbo-charging their employability while also ensuring that it will stay competitive in the industry for years to come.

Boswell is an example of finding success through a non-traditional route. To avoid unwanted debt, he turned down his admission offer from UCLA in order to attend community college and enroll in Year Up, a Boston-based nonprofit organization that is specifically designed to help the estimated 5 million students, age 18 to 24, who, like Boswell, are highly motivated but not on stable career trajectories.

After Year Up students spend six months in the classroom, they’re placed in internships with corporate collaboration including AT&T, which is currently working with the organization in seven cities and will host 200 interns annually by 2022.

With a sizeable contribution, AT&T also helped launch Year Up’s campus in Dallas, where Boswell entered the program in 2018. In addition to learning technical skills, such as accounting and advanced Excel, he was coached on how to network and speak publicly, which Boswell found intimidating at first. However, when he gave his group presentation at the end of the program, he realized how far he’d come. “Our instructor told us that we were one of the strongest group of presenters that he’s ever seen,” Boswell says. “We interacted well with the audience [and didn’t pace] back and forth like we were nervous, even though we were.”

Each Friday, the program also hosted a guest speaker, one of whom helped Boswell realize that his love of retail could translate into the corporate world. “Not a lot of people like to deal with customers, but I love being in customer service,” he says. “I have the power to make a difference in their life, which was a big thing for me because no matter what I’m doing, I want to be helping someone.”