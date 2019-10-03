Queer Eye host and cookbook author Antoni Porowski follows Chrissy Teigen’s twitter for her replies

Jack is a comedic genius. In this show, he goes on a backpacking trip with his very British, at times inappropriate, father. Their chemistry is relatable and has me laughing to tears. It also sprinkles in some nuggets of sentimentality.

Instagram

@__nitch

This account offers beautiful black-and-white images of icons from Leonard Cohen to Patti Smith, with quotes. It’s inspiring and nostalgic.

Twitter

@Chrissyteigen

I follow mostly for her replies. She is the person I don’t have the balls to be but fantasize about one day becoming. She brings light to issues, like the ongoing debate as to whether cold gravy should be TSA approved, and I love her for it.

Website

1stdibs.com