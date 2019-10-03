Queer Eye host and cookbook author Antoni Porowski follows Chrissy Teigen’s twitter for her replies

TV Show
Jack Whitehall: Travels with my father
Jack is a comedic genius. In this show, he goes on a backpacking trip with his very British, at times inappropriate, father. Their chemistry is relatable and has me laughing to tears. It also sprinkles in some nuggets of sentimentality.
This account offers beautiful black-and-white images of icons from Leonard Cohen to Patti Smith, with quotes. It’s inspiring and nostalgic.
I follow mostly for her replies. She is the person I don’t have the balls to be but fantasize about one day becoming. She brings light to issues, like the ongoing debate as to whether cold gravy should be TSA approved, and I love her for it.
Website
This website is the place for vintage Omega watches, furniture, and art. They represent dealers across the world.
Podcast
Hosts Alex Goldman and PJ Vogt explore internet stories. The investigative journalists dig into the deeper truth and background. It’s nerdy, smart as hell, and pure joy to listen to.
A version of this article appeared in the October 2019 issue of Fast Company magazine.