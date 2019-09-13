advertisement
Basketball player and tech investor Andre Iguodala takes our career questionnaire

[Illustration: Deni Bangke]
By Claire Miller2 minute Read

Fast Company: What is your best habit, and what is your worst?

Andre Iguodala: My best is that I check up on people. On a human level, I’m always asking, “How you doing?” My worst is that I’m too forgiving. If someone crosses me, I’ll keep them at a distance, but I still keep in touch with them.

FC: Do you have a work uniform or wardrobe staple?

AI: I like all black, but I like to liven it up with some color. I always wear a blazer. I’ll keep it trendy with the pants. I like Ralph Lauren Purple Label and Good Counsel, which I invested in. That brand is going to blow up.

FC: How do you unplug?

AI: Meditation. I use Headspace—it teaches you how to meditate. Sometimes I do it with my son.

FC: What’s your favorite object in your office?

AI: A friend of mine gave me this personalized stamper that I use to stamp book covers when I’ve read them. It leaves an imprint like the Pulitzer Prize medallion that says my name on it.

FC: Is there a business buzzword you never want to hear again?

AI: I hate it when everyone says “this is ‘the Uber of’ this” when they’re describing a company.

FC: Who is the businessperson you most admire?

AI: Jeff Jordan at Andreessen Horowitz—he helped me get into the tech world. He was the CEO of OpenTable and is savvy in business. He’s also really humble.

FC: What’s the advice you’re glad you ignored?

AI: I had a coach who said, “Get your money.” He told me to stop passing the ball and to take shots instead, so I would get paid more. I know he was looking out for me, but I didn’t do that—I’m a team player; I pass a lot.

FC: Did you have a career fork in the road?

AI: I come from a small town [Springfield, Illinois], and no one knew who I was. I thought I would go to college and become a math teacher. I remember joking around in practice and my coach was like, “You know there are NBA scouts here,” and I said, “What does that have to do with me?” He said, “Well, who do you think they’re here to see?”

FC: Is there a TV show you are mid-binge on?

AI: I like Grown-ish. I didn’t think the show would be for me, but it’s good. I’m a big fan of Yara Shahidi. I like Black-ish, too. And Billions.

FC: What’s your get-pumped song?

AI: “We Gon’ Be Alright,” by Ken­drick Lamar. It’s from one of my favorite albums of all time. If I could write a song, I hope it would come out like that.

FC: What do you send to congratulate someone?

AI: A text.

FC: What’s your favorite form of exercise?

AI: Golf. But yoga is better for me.

A version of this article appeared in the October 2019 issue of Fast Company magazine.

