Basketball player and tech investor Andre Iguodala takes our career questionnaire

Fast Company: What is your best habit, and what is your worst?

Andre Iguodala: My best is that I check up on people. On a human level, I’m always asking, “How you doing?” My worst is that I’m too forgiving. If someone crosses me, I’ll keep them at a distance, but I still keep in touch with them.

FC: Do you have a work uniform or wardrobe staple?

AI: I like all black, but I like to liven it up with some color. I always wear a blazer. I’ll keep it trendy with the pants. I like Ralph Lauren Purple Label and Good Counsel, which I invested in. That brand is going to blow up.

FC: How do you unplug?

AI: Meditation. I use Headspace—it teaches you how to meditate. Sometimes I do it with my son.

FC: What’s your favorite object in your office?