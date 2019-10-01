Co-Executive Director of Girl Up Anna Blue found the perfect travel pillow

I’m all for finding ways to reduce travel-size plastic bottles, and thankfully there are now bars for that. I love Ethique Beauty ‘s shampoo bars (their moisturize bars are great too).

Take an Aspirin

Anytime I fly more than four or five hours, I take a low-dose aspirin to thin my blood and prevent blood clots. It’s a small thing to prevent something potentially life-threatening.

Find Your Pillow

I’ve purchased every brand of travel pillow. My absolute favorite is the Trtl travel pillow. It’s lightweight, not bulky, and once you get it in place, sleep comes easily!

A version of this article appeared in the October 2019 issue of Fast Company magazine.