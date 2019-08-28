Ava DuVernay’s star-studded new film is free to watch at home right now (but only today)

What: August 28: A Day in the Life of a People, a 22-minute film about six significant events in African-American history.

Who: Filmmaker Ava DuVernay and stars Don Cheadle, Regina King, Angela Bassett, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Lupita Nyong’o, David Oyelowo, and Michael Ealy.

Why we care: To help kick off the September 24 opening of the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African-American History and Culture in Washington, D.C., the museum commissioned the talents of extremely busy Oscar-nominated director Ava DuVernay. Fresh off of her much-lauded Central Park Five miniseries on Netflix, the filmmaker gathered an all-star cast and created August 28: A Day in the Life of a People, a short piece slated to play every day at the museum for its first year. For any would-be viewers who may not find themselves in the D.C. area any time soon, however, DuVernay has made the film available to watch online for free for the rest of today. (August 28, naturally.)

Lupita, Regina, Don, David, Gugu, Angela, Andre, Michael, Glynn + a tremendous crew worked with me to create AUGUST 28 for @NMAAHC. For today only, you can watch the full film outside of the museum exhibit on https://t.co/opVOsXIZD3. August 28 is a day to remember. Always. xo pic.twitter.com/sgwdp43nR0 — Ava DuVernay (@ava) August 28, 2019

The director chose to use this date as a focal point to paint a portrait of African-American history largely because of six events that occurred on an August 28 in the past century, including: the lynching of 14-year-old Emmett Till in 1955, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I have a dream” speech in 1963, Hurricane Katrina touching down in 2005, and Barack Obama officially becoming the first African-American presidential nominee in 2008. The film depicts these events and more in six vignettes featuring performances by Angela Bassett, Don Cheadle, Regina King, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Lupita Nyong’o, and David Oyelowo.

Watch August 28 for free at AvaDuVernay.com if you’re reading this before midnight tonight.