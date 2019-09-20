Robin Arzon, Peloton’s head instructor, loves Dolly Parton and Beyonce

1. Waking Up
“9 to 5,” Dolly Parton
Daily question—what would Dolly do?
2. Driving
“Nice for What,” Drake
Hip-hop is the best driving music.
3. Working Out
“Formation,” Beyoncé
Beyoncé is a whole mood for every time of day, but especially during a workout.
4. Hard at Work
“Juice,” Lizzo
Listen to the lyrics.
5. Getting Psyched
“All I do is Win,” DJ Khaled
I chose this song for my walk-on moment onstage at Hammerstein Ballroom during Peloton Homecoming this past year—it’s the ultimate pump-up song.
6. Mellowing Out
“Signed, Sealed, Delivered (I’m Yours),” Stevie Wonder
Stevie Wonder is the greatest artist alive.
