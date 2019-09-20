Robin Arzon, Peloton’s head instructor, loves Dolly Parton and Beyonce

Beyoncé is a whole mood for every time of day, but especially during a workout.

Hip-hop is the best driving music.

Daily question—what would Dolly do?

Listen to the lyrics.

5. Getting Psyched

“All I do is Win,” DJ Khaled

I chose this song for my walk-on moment onstage at Hammerstein Ballroom during Peloton Homecoming this past year—it’s the ultimate pump-up song.

6. Mellowing Out

“Signed, Sealed, Delivered (I’m Yours),” Stevie Wonder

Stevie Wonder is the greatest artist alive.

A version of this article appeared in the October 2019 issue of Fast Company magazine.