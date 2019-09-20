advertisement
Robin Arzon, Peloton’s head instructor, loves Dolly Parton and Beyonce

What Robin Arzon, Head Instructor and Vice President of Fitness Programming at Peloton and author of “Shut Up and Run” listens to throughout the day.

[Illustration: Kagan McLeod]
By Claire Miller1 minute Read

1. Waking Up

“9 to 5,” Dolly Parton

Daily question—what would Dolly do?

2. Driving

“Nice for What,” Drake

Hip-hop is the best driving music.

3. Working Out

“Formation,” Beyoncé

Beyoncé is a whole mood for every time of day, but especially during a workout.

4. Hard at Work

“Juice,” Lizzo

Listen to the lyrics.

5. Getting Psyched

“All I do is Win,” DJ Khaled

I chose this song for my walk-on moment onstage at Hammerstein Ballroom during Peloton Homecoming this past year—it’s the ultimate pump-up song.

6. Mellowing Out

“Signed, Sealed, Delivered (I’m Yours),” Stevie Wonder
Stevie Wonder is the greatest artist alive.

A version of this article appeared in the October 2019 issue of Fast Company magazine.

