The five books on “Country Music” director Ken Burns’ nightstand

The first volume of a trilogy on the real American Revolution. It’s not the kind of fanaticized powdered-wig version we usually get.

2. The Souls of Black Folk, W.E.B. Dubois

Even though it was written over a century ago, it is still one of the most lucid explanations of the period we call Reconstruction.

3. The Underground Railroad, Colson Whitehead

I am reading it for the second time. It is still so startling, original, and surprising that it just wakes me up.

4. A Gentleman in Moscow, Amor Towles