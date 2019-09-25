The five books on “Country Music” director Ken Burns’ nightstand

1. The British Are Coming, Rick Atkinson
The first volume of a trilogy on the real American Revolution. It’s not the kind of fanaticized powdered-wig version we usually get.
2. The Souls of Black Folk, W.E.B. Dubois
Even though it was written over a century ago, it is still one of the most lucid explanations of the period we call Reconstruction.
3. The Underground Railroad, Colson Whitehead
I am reading it for the second time. It is still so startling, original, and surprising that it just wakes me up.
4. A Gentleman in Moscow, Amor Towles
It is one of these great epic sweeps of a book, which takes place in a hotel, and nowhere else, in Moscow, over many, many decades. It is a wonderful, wonderful book.
A version of this article appeared in the October 2019 issue of Fast Company magazine.