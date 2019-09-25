advertisement
The five books on “Country Music” director Ken Burns’ nightstand

The director of the new PBS documentary series “Country Music” Ken Burns shares five book recommendations.

[Illustration: Kagan McLeod]
By Claire Miller1 minute Read

1. The British Are Coming, Rick Atkinson

The first volume of a trilogy on the real American Revolution. It’s not the kind of fanaticized powdered-wig version we usually get.

2. The Souls of Black Folk, W.E.B. Dubois

Even though it was written over a century ago, it is still one of the most lucid explanations of the period we call Reconstruction.

3. The Underground Railroad, Colson Whitehead

I am reading it for the second time. It is still so startling, original, and surprising that it just wakes me up.

4. A Gentleman in Moscow, Amor Towles

It is one of these great epic sweeps of a book, which takes place in a hotel, and nowhere else, in Moscow, over many, many decades. It is a wonderful, wonderful book.

A version of this article appeared in the October 2019 issue of Fast Company magazine.

