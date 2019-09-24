A high-tech handbag, eco-friendly sneakers, and other products Fast Company is loving this month

New York–based accessories brand Bee & Kin collaborated with technology company Flic to equip its bags with buttons that can be programmed to do a range of tasks, from calling a car to finding a missing phone. The honeycomb-inspired bags also include a light to help owners locate their keys. Founder Tracey Hummel, who previously worked at Tory Burch, says, “Users can customize their experience. We wanted to make the technology flexible because women have different needs.” (From $495, beeandkin.com )

Lockjaw Knives

“I always use my Lockjaw utility knife, which was handcrafted by an artisan in New Orleans. It has a great aesthetic and a solid weight.” —Ryan Turf, president, CB2 (From $150, lockjawknives.com)

Veja Sneakers

“I love the Veja V12 sneakers. Three plastic water bottles are used to make each pair. The brand’s V logo and the sole are made from natural rubber from the Amazon forest. This process creates a sustainable shoe that’s both breathable and waterproof while still being comfortable and stylish.” —Aaron Hoey, CEO, Amour Vert (From $96, veja-store.com)

Mater Ocean Chair

“Scandinavian design firm Mater’s Ocean Chair is made from ocean plastic waste sourced from the only recycling plant for fishing nets in the world, located in Denmark.” —Yasmin Gagne, editorial assistant, Fast Company (From $250, materusa.com)

