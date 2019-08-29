How to bring up your activism in an interview

Often when we’re given advice on how to perform well in an interview we’re reminded of the importance of conveying our passion. This isn’t hard for people who truly love what they do, since when you feel strongly about something, it’s hard to hide it. Career coaches might encourage you to talk about a project you led that was especially meaningful to you, or to talk about how your hobby made you a better team player.

For this reason, talking about your activism in an interview can be very effective. Experience organizing to improve your community speaks to your character and diligence. The trick is to introduce your experience in the right way. We asked several experts to share their best advice on how you can (and should) discuss your activism:

Talk about life beyond work

Mark Perlmutter, longtime animal welfare activist and CEO and founder of vegan meal subscription service VegReady, says he’s witnessed how activism can come across differently, depending on how an interviewee positions their viewpoint.

You can share your support of something, without bashing other beliefs that don’t fit your personal doctrine. His company is an activism-focused workplace, and they actively seek out those who participate in causes important to them. Still, he says, “I’ve seen fanatical activists turn off moderate colleagues.”

Say you’re a vegan and you feel passionate about showing others the value of reducing their use of animal products. It’s okay to be proud and describe this quality, but if you mention that you refuse to put your lunch in a fridge with meat, that could be seen as too extreme. “I’ve also seen committed activists who show they understand we’re all doing the best we can right now, and they garner immediate respect,” he says.

One of the easiest and most effective ways to seamlessly weave in your efforts is by discussing life beyond work. It isn’t out of left field to explain the sort of causes that you’re passionate about when potential employers ask about your interests or hobbies. Perlmutter says it illustrates who you are as a person and how you may fit into the company culture.

Allow your empathy to shine

For most people, activism is unpaid work motivated by passion. You care so fiercely about an injustice that you’re willing to volunteer your energy and time (and sometimes your money) to make a difference. At its very core, volunteering time demonstrates empathy, and that’s an attractive quality to most employers, says Elisa Camahort Page, author of Road Map for Revolutionaries: Resistance, Activism, and Advocacy for All. “Volunteerism indicates that you think of the greater good, the big picture, and are a team player,” she says. “Any manager would prefer an employee who really cares over someone who’s apathetic.”