Ikea and Sonos team up to create a high-fidelity speaker that’s also a lamp

In April 2019, Ikea and Sonos launched their highly anticipated Symfonisk collaboration, which includes a silver-colored lamp with a bulbous, fabric-covered speaker as its base. Part of Ikea’s foray into smart-home products (which, in addition to Symfonisk, includes other digitally controlled lighting as well as wireless chargers), the lamp helps Sonos technology blend easily into any room—at an affordable price of $179.

A version of this article appeared in the October 2019 issue of Fast Company magazine.