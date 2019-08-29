5 common ways that leaders (unintentionally) create conflict

There are many ways that leaders influence the way that companies work—including setting the tone for company culture. It takes those at the top to create an environment that makes employees feel valued and empowered. If workers think they’re underappreciated, you’ll start to see destructive conflict. This can result in high turnover, low engagement, and a lack of workplace satisfaction.

Of course, leaders don’t often go out of their way to create unproductive conflict, but many unintentionally do so. Here are five common ways I’ve seen leadership fall short, and some suggestions on what they can do instead.

1. Lack of organizational transparency

Employees generally want to be “in the know” as to what is happening with the company, especially behind the scenes. When changes in policies or processes rain down from above without any prior notice or explanation, this can be extremely frustrating and demeaning for the workers whose daily lives will be affected by the changes.

These days, employees expect transparency. So consider introducing a regular system of updates that can be distributed company-wide—whether that’s in the form of a weekly call or a monthly or quarterly presentation. You might also think about implementing a shared project database of some sort, which presents up-to-date changes and what’s in the works, that workers can view at their convenience.

2. Lack of employee impact

Leaders must be transparent about company changes, but that alone isn’t enough. If you announce significant changes without any system for feedback or input from employees, they might feel disempowered. If the current practices aren’t working but your employees don’t feel like they have a say in changing the system, they’ll probably feel powerless.

That’s why it’s crucial to set up a system for continuous feedback and input from employees. Then, make it clear—either through the same forum or a different communication route—that you’re considering and weighing this decision. Respond to suggestions if possible. When planning to make significant changes to company protocol, have an open, live discussion with stakeholders to get real-time feedback and responses. Not only will this collaborative structure help employees feel valued, but it’ll also create systems and policies that your workers will buy into. When you have employee buy-in, it becomes much easier to implement change.

3. Lack of employee recognition

It’s challenging to help workers feel valued when the company doesn’t have a formal system of letting them know as much. If you don’t have a system for recognizing and rewarding individuals, employees are less likely to approach their work with enthusiasm.