This is why there are no fat kids in back to school ads

Being a kid is hard. Being a fat kid is harder. I should know, I used to be one. The incessant teasing leads to a sense of shame that seems impossible to overcome. I try to avoid spending much time thinking about being a larger kid, because, frankly, it sucked. But I am always reminded when back to school season comes around.

Advertisements during this season have become significantly more diverse throughout the years, but one group remains missing: fat children.

Since the 1976-1980 National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey, the percentage of children classified as obese has more than tripled. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 13.9% of 2- to 5-year-olds and 18.4% of 6- to 11-year-olds are labeled as obese.

Why then, are larger-bodied children underrepresented in advertisements for back to school?

Writer Marie Southard Ospina from CafeMom penned a potential reason after hearing about backlash U.K. retailer Next received after they decided to make plus-size clothes for kids. “The recent news that U.K. retailer Next makes plus-size clothing for kids has been met with abject disdain from many people all over the internet. What a shock: The world hates fat kids just as much as it hates fat adults.”

Unfortunately, there is a lot of truth to this. Just a few weeks ago, the advertising agency that was casting a Milka brand chocolate commercial specifically asked for “no overweight children.” Before this announcement, Mondelēz International, the parent company of Milka, said that their Cadbury brand would start manufacturing more chocolate bars under 100 calories in a bid to “tackle childhood obesity.” The irony here is rich.

Although advertisers might be concerned that featuring larger-bodied children in commercials will “encourage obesity,” choosing not to represent these children in back to school advertisements further reinforces weight stigma and bias, which actually affects children of all sizes.