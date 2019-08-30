Even if you hate your job, you can use it to build a career you love

The first problem is figuring out what you love in the first place. The second is that the economy isn’t built on hopes and dreams. The supply/demand equation is about the desires of others, not our own, so we can’t all simply follow the path that our heart has set out for us. We have rent due, student loans to pay, mouths to feed. Sometimes, work is simply about gritting our teeth and getting through it.

I know the feeling. While today I finally feel like I’m doing my life’s work, there were many times where I felt I was just toeing the line. But each of the companies I’ve helped build played a role in guiding my passion, and every role that put me outside of my comfort zone pushed me closer to being the kind of leader who can build a company with a highly purpose-led mission.

If you’re searching for meaning in your 9-to-5, consider using your current role as an opportunity to build the leadership skills you’ll need to do high-impact work throughout your career.

Learn from the highs and the lows

I got my first taste of meaningful work in the early 2000s when I joined one of the earliest and most successful internet startups in Silicon Valley: Infoseek Corporation, a popular internet search engine acquired by The Walt Disney Company. It was exhilarating. We knew we were part of something that was changing the world, and we reveled in our front-seat view of history being made.

But at other times, I felt my work was just serving others’ interests. After giving birth to my children and taking time to focus on family, I had started to receive some nudging from colleagues and friends that I should consider getting back to work. I wanted to be at home, but felt pressure about becoming “stale” as tech innovation moved quickly, and what this would mean for my prospects of getting hired. Like many working parents, I felt like I had to choose between being a “bad mom” who wasn’t home with my kids, or risk damaging my professional career, after years of work to become a successful woman in leadership.

As a result, I took a job at a data-first company in the television space that I likely would have never taken if I had listened to my gut instinct. I selected a job that ticked boxes of salary, financial stability, and title, instead of something that ignited a passion within me. While I’m proud to have been able to face that challenge and bring that company to acquisition, I never felt fully motivated by the work I was doing.