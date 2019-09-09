A truly affordable kids’ car seat that’s light, foldable, and safe

Check out all of our 2019 Innovation by Design winners and honorees here , and read more coverage of the winning designs here .

At a mere 8 pounds, the WayB Pico is a truly portable kids’ car seat. With an aluminum frame and minimal plastic, it meets all federal safety standards for passenger vehicles and commercial airlines.

Washable

The breathable mesh seating was inspired by office chairs. All fabric can be popped off for washing.

Adjustable

The headrest slides up and down, just like an adult’s car seat.

Sturdy, but light

An aerospace-grade aluminum frame provides rigidity while minimizing weight and volume.

User-friendly

All movable parts are painted or dyed red for easy spotting. A retractable pin holds the LATCH (lower anchors and tethers for children) mechanism in place when not in use.

A version of this article appeared in the October 2019 issue of Fast Company magazine.