Q&A with Mark Parker, CEO of Nike, the 2019 Design Company of the Year

Check out all of our 2019 Innovation by Design winners and honorees here , and read more coverage of the winning designs here .

Cool-looking shoes garner most of the attention when it comes to sneaker innovation, but Nike has nabbed Fast Company’s 2019 Design Company of the Year award for something else: a savvy retail strategy that blends analog stores and digital platforms to drive its business forward. At Nike’s House of Innovation store in New York, mannequins are fitted with QR codes so phones can identify each item on display, and reservable lockers are stocked with new shoes in your size if you’ve ordered in advance. Last year, Nike invested more than $1 billion in new capabilities and consumer concepts. Today, 170 million people are part of Nike Plus—the digital loyalty program behind Nike’s retail and fitness apps. After admitting in 2018 that the shoe industry still lags behind most others in digital retail, Nike grew its digital business 35% in the last fiscal year and had its first billion-­dollar digital quarter this year. According to CEO Mark Parker, digital commerce will generate at least 30% of Nike’s revenue by 2023. Here, he tells Fast Company about the company’s evolving strategy for connecting with customers—and why this sometimes requires taking a stand in today’s increasingly partisan world.

Fast Company: What’s the biggest change you’ve seen in retail during your 13 years as Nike’s CEO?

Mark Parker: Retail has really become more of a two-way dialogue. Instead of just selling products, we’re actually interacting, communicating, gaining knowledge, and then using that to create even richer experiences. The speed at which we do that, it’s always been there on the product side. But we’re applying that to the whole consumer experience, whether it’s on mobile or in a large-scale showcase-format store like Nike House of Innovation.

FC: How does something like Nike Fit, which is an app that scans your foot to size your shoe, sit within this retail model?

MP: Half the population is in footwear that is the wrong size. This scanning technology allows us to go right from measurements on the foot to an accurate sizing in the store. It’s those types of things that we’re trying to use to allow the consumer to spend more time with our experts in the store going deeper [than sizing], getting more information on the product, [enabling us to know] what they need and what we have to best meet those needs.

FC: How would you describe the role of design at Nike?