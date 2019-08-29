These are the times when thinking about the future is unproductive

The McCombs School of Business at the University of Texas has adopted the tag line “Human Centered. Future Focused.” This marketing strategy captures a commonly held belief that in order to be prepared for what is coming, it is important to think deeply about the future. And there certainly is value in learning about and understanding trends.

But for individuals there is a danger in spending too much time or energy focused on the future. Here are three reasons why contemplating what comes next quickly reaches a point of diminishing returns:

Prediction is hard

Perhaps the biggest problem with spending too much time thinking about your future is that it is really hard to predict what is coming. This is true both when you are thinking about yourself as well as when you are thinking about the future business climate.

Lots of research on creativity demonstrates that your existing knowledge limits your ability to envision new things. As a result, we tend to focus on ways that things we already know about will evolve, but we don’t do a good job of predicting events, inventions, and opportunities that have no precedent in our experience.

For example, the original Total Recall movie came out in 1990. The film is supposed to take place in the future. There is a scene in the movie in which the main character (played by Arnold Schwarzenegger) needs a piece of information while riding on the subway. He leaps out, finds an information kiosk in the center of a town square, and searches for the information he needs. At the time, there were computers and the internet, and so this is a straightforward evolution of existing technology. But the moviemakers completely missed the fact that in a few years, subway riders would all be carrying a powerful computer in their pockets that would give universal access to such information.

The problem is that if most of our predictions are mistakes, then we can spend a lot of time planning for eventualities that never come. We certainly want to be aware of things people are working on in our area of expertise, but focusing too deeply on the future is likely to be unproductive.

Adaptation is key

Because it is so hard to predict what is going to happen in the future, we also quickly reach a point of diminishing returns when planning for the future. It is important to lay out a series of steps that you believe will help you to reach key long-term goals. These plans ensure that you put actions on your schedule that will help you to make key contributions.