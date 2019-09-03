These maximalist fashion startups are Everlane’s splashier cousins

When direct-to-consumer fashion brands burst on the scene a decade ago, many specialized in minimalist design. Consider Everlane’s boxy tops and sweaters. Or Allbirds’ ultra-simple wool sneakers. Then there were Outdoor Voices’ color-block workout pants. Or M.M. LaFleur’s clean sheath dresses and suits. If normcore chic is your thing, these brands hit the spot. They made it easy to create a sensible daily uniform in a neutral color palette, so you didn’t have to put too much thought into getting dressed in the morning.

But what if you actually like the act of picking a different outfit every day, or enjoy wearing prints and colors that express your personality? We have good news: A second wave of fashion startups has veered maximalist, offering bold new alternatives with wild prints, flashy colors, and sophisticated textures.

“As fashion entrepreneurs, we really admire what brands like Allbirds and Everlane are doing,” says Mapate Diop, who recently cofounded a fashion brand called DIOP that creates shirts and shorts out of Nigerian Ankara prints. “They changed the game when it comes to transparency and sustainability in fashion, but there are some consumers who really love to use color and patterns in their clothes to express their personality and mood. I know because I am one of them.”

For Everlane and Allbirds, the minimalist aesthetic is related to the brands’ eco-friendly missions. By creating simple, classic garments and shoes, they are rejecting the traditional approach to fashion, which is all about trends, and instead creating outfits that customers can wear day after day, season after season.

Diop, however, makes the case that there isn’t just one approach to sustainable design. “I think making clothes that people truly love and that reflect their identity is a very sustainable approach to fashion design,” says Diop. “If you love something, you’ll wear it again and again. That’s good for the environment.”

Ashleigh Miller, cofounder of Zuri, which sources its fabrics from East Africa, says uniform dressing, as it’s come to be known, shouldn’t exclude memorable prints or colors. “Rather than having a grey sweater that nobody will notice that you’re wearing it over and over, we’re saying people will notice when you wear this dress,” Miller says. “But we’re trying to tell our customers that there is nothing wrong with wearing the same thing more than once—and there’s nothing wrong with other people noticing that.”