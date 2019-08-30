The ultimate guide to packing a waste-free lunch

Bringing your own lunch to work doesn’t just keep you from hemorrhaging money on Uber Eats and filling your body with the empty calories of day-old bagels and cookies. It’s also a chance to avoid buying all those saran-wrapped sandwiches, salads encased in plastic domes, and plastic soup containers that may or may not be recyclable—and that often end up in landfill. The key is to limit your own waste as you pack up your food for the day.

The same goes for packing your kids’ school lunches. A case study from Ohio shows how much of a difference waste-free lunches can make. During a one-day “Zero-Waste Challenge,” all 287 students at Hilton Elementary School in Brecksville, Ohio, attempted to eat zero-waste lunches. The results: The entire student body created only 12 pounds of trash, compared with the school’s usual average of 160 pounds of lunch waste.

Here are a few tips and tools that make packing a waste-free lunch for you and your family as convenient as downing a sleeve of pre-packaged Oreos.

BOX IT UP

The first step to packing a waste-free lunch is finding a lunchbox that stores food safely and efficiently, and is actually fun to carry around. As we’ve reported before, recycled plastic lunch boxes from Parkland ($19.99) are more environmentally friendly than traditional polyester-and-plastic ones, but still come in fun patterns and designs (think polka dots and dinosaurs).

And for brown paper bag fans, Ecobags makes an Organic Cotton lunch bag ($8) that comes with a side-rope handle for carrying and a Velcro closure to keep your food from spilling out. Made offers a similar sack-style lunch tote ($22), made of a washable waxed canvas that’s waterproof—good for wet commutes (or spills).

GUZZLE DOWN

Stay hydrated with a self-cleaning LARQ bottle ($95), which uses a UV-LED light to eliminate up to nearly all bio-contaminants from your water and the bottle you never think to clean. But you can keep classic Hydroflask ($30) or S’well ($35) bottles clean with a little help from nontoxic, all-natural, and biodegradable Bottle Bright tabs (starting at $8). Oh, and bonus points if you bring a reusable straw with you. This foldable metal one ($25) is ethically made and easy to leave in a backpack or bag to use whenever the sip-able occasion strikes.

For kids who like to give their water bottles a little squeeze, try the CamelBak Podium Chill ($14) series of insulated water bottles. The soft-sided bottles are BPA-free, leak-proof, easy to clean, and come in multiple colors.