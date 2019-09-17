Seventy years of highs and lows in the history of machine learning

The Imitation Game Alan Turing introduces the Turing Test, which challenges a machine’s ability to display intelligent behavior indistinguish-able from a human’s.

1956

The beginning of AI

The Dartmouth Summer Research Project on Artificial Intelligence popularizes the term.

1963

Cold War concerns

U.S. government agencies like the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) fund AI research at universities such as MIT, hoping for machines that will translate Russian instantly.

1968

“I’m sorry, Dave. I’m afraid I can’t do that.”

2001: A Space Odyssey is released, featuring the autonomous and lethal AI, HAL 9000.

1974

The Winter of AI

With disappointingly small yields from AI investments, governments around the world pull back on funding and research. The winter lasts two decades, with just a few heat waves of progress.

1984

Common-sense AI

Douglas Lenat sets out to construct an AI that can do common-sense reasoning. He develops it for 30 years before it is used commercially.

1997

Checkmate

IBM’s Deep Blue beats world champion Garry Kasparov in chess.