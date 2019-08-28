With new lifestyle features, Fitbit wants to be your everything

Is Fitbit coming for the wearable crown? On Wednesday, the activity tracker brand announced a host of new features, hardware, and services—giving it an edge in a market crowded by the likes of Apple, Garmin, and Samsung.

The newly launched Fitbit Premium is a paid subscription service that builds on the existing app by offering more holistic, personalized guidance and coaching. The AI-enabled program analyzes a number of different activities to provide more action-oriented recommendations, like exercise, meditation, even better eating.

“You all know Fitbit primarily as tracking what you do,” said Liz Abbett, Fitbit director of product marketing, during a press event Tuesday. “Fitbit Premium tells you what to do next.”

If you’ve been too sedentary, for example, Fitbit might suggest a walk. Essentially, it wants to paint a fuller picture of one’s health by taking into account all fitness, nutrition, and sleep. The goal is to understand how they all connect.

Over 14 million Americans currently subscribe to a digital health service, with an average of $174 annually. While many have one to three apps dedicated to several health needs, Fitbit brings it all together in one place, personalized to your data with hopes of impacting habits.

“It’s motivation to make changes,” Abbett tells Fast Company. “It’s a more proactive approach.”

Fitbit now has 27 million users worldwide. In the company’s quest to become more of a health and wellness company, it’s moving more toward recurring services and programming versus episodic device sales. The app includes thousands of audio workouts, spanning biking, running, stretching, rowing, and more.