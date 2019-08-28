Beautiful drawings reveal millions of Wi-Fi signals all around us

Wi-Fi signals are constantly zipping through the air around us, invisible to human eyes. But what do they look like to machines?

Amsterdam-based artist and designer Richard Vijgen has created a contraption that depicts them. His device records and draws Wi-Fi signals in real time, depicting the electromagnetic landscape around it at any given moment.

The piece, called Wi-Fi Impressionist, is composed of an antenna that picks up the signals, a tiny computer to process them, and a device that can draw a representation of those signals. As the antenna scans the world around it, it picks up on devices sending data through Wi-Fi. The computer then translates the horizontal and vertical angle of the antenna combined with the strength of the signal into a point on the page—effectively creating a visual illustration of each signal.

“Once positioned and oriented, a drawing becomes denser over time depending on the density of networks around it,” writes Vijgen on the project’s website. “Wherever there is a wi-fi signal, the drawing will eventually fill the frame.”

Wi-Fi Impressionist is Vijgen’s latest Wi-Fi-related work. He’s also visualized invisible signals on a beautiful tapestry and in augmented reality via an app.

Vijgen writes that the project was inspired by the dramatic landscape paintings of William Turner, the English artist who worked in the early 1800s.