Managers, your obsession with results is hurting your team’s performance

We’re living in a time where the pressure to perform is higher than ever. As a result, managers often fixate on the bottom line and productivity. The rationale goes something like this—to get people to do good work, they need to have clear expectations, goals, and targets to work toward. Without measurable results, people aren’t motivated to do good work.

But a new study found that managers who focus too much on the bottom line end up hurting their team’s performance. If you think about it, a focus on productivity alone is shortsighted and futile. As former management consultant Ruth Kao Barr previously wrote for Fast Company, “It’s like someone trying to be a good husband/boyfriend or wife/girlfriend when they don’t love their partner.”

So what can a manager do instead? Here are some ideas.

1. Assume good intentions and hold people accountable

First, it’s essential to start with the (accurate) assumption that people want to do a good job and come to work to contribute. Peter Drucker calls this “Theory Y Management.” It’s an assumption that the average employee doesn’t wake up in the morning hoping to slack off. Humans generally want to contribute and be valued members of teams.

It’s also a solid, positive leadership practice to set clear goals and manage performance by providing feedback and reinforcing desired behaviors. The key is balance. If a manager focuses too much on the bottom line and not enough on the employee’s experience, the result will likely be a sub-par performance. People may withhold their best work if they think that their manager doesn’t care enough about them.

This isn’t to suggest all leaders must be soft teddy bears, or that they should coddle people and hope for high performance. Setting the bar, recognizing great achievement, and holding people accountable are still critical parts of management. It’s just these must go along with a manager demonstrating s/he cares.

2. Focus on outcomes, not methods

Managers can demonstrate caring and trust in their employees by managing what gets done, not how it gets done. Set the expectation and then get out of people’s way. Let them do things in the way they think is best. This shows that you value and trust people’s judgment.