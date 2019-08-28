This is what it takes to get more women leaders in the workplace

But there’s plenty of evidence that shows the “queen bee” syndrome is a myth. When we conducted research for our new book, It’s Not You, It’s the Workplace: Women’s Conflict at Work and the Bias That Built It, we discovered that women’s often fraught relationships with the women they work with have nothing to do with women being predisposed to be antagonistic to or competitive with other women. To the contrary, we became convinced that women often find it difficult to achieve satisfying, positive same-gender workplace relationships because of the nature of those workplaces.

The gendered nature of American workplaces

By and large, American workplaces are highly gendered, by which we mean that they are dominated by men and steeped in masculine norms, values, and expectations. In such workplaces, women have fewer career advancement opportunities than men. As a result, women frequently see career advancement as a zero-sum contest with other women to gain access to limited resources, opportunities, and the visibility needed to get ahead. They often feel a need to identify with the men leading their organizations and to distance themselves from other women. As a result, they can come to believe they must adopt a masculine management style that can be highly off-putting to other women.

But if gendered workplaces are a principal cause of women’s same-gender interpersonal difficulties, how do we “de-gender” these workplaces? In our view, we can only do this by having a critical mass of senior women leaders who can influence organizational policies and procedures. Of course, this has been the goal of the ubiquitous diversity and inclusion efforts undertaken by business and professional organizations over the past 30 years—often with little or no effect. Women occupy only 10 percent of top management positions in S&P 1500 companies, constitute only 11 percent of the top earners in Fortune 500 companies, and serve as only 12.1 percent of chief financial officers and the next three highest-paid executives at Fortune 500 companies.

Today, many companies pay lip service to diversity but don’t go very far in taking meaningful actions. The problem is that gendered workplaces are gendered cultures, and cultures don’t change just because of a new policy or a series of diversity workshops. Cultures change when conditions change, and the gendered perceptions of our workplaces are unlikely to change until more women share the power to shape and direct these workplaces.

Of course, this means we have a chicken-or-egg dilemma. To de-gender our workplaces, we need more women in senior leadership. To get more women into senior leadership, we need to de-gender the workplace. Here are some ideas on how we can move forward.

1. Education

A significant impediment to increasing gender diversity is that many of the men leading our major organizations believe that their organizations are true meritocracies. But this is a false and dangerous belief. Until everyone acknowledges the hurtful reality of gender bias and the structural impediments to women’s career advancement, we’re not going to move forward.