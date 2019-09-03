How this former high-end chef is helping schools kick chicken nuggets off the menu

Kids heading back to school in Virginia’s Richmond Public Schools and Southampton Union Free School District of Long Island should expect a little something different on the lunch menu this school year: Chicken nuggets may soon be banished. Several weeks from now, the highly processed poultry item will likely be traded for bone-in barbecue chicken that’s served with honey-glazed carrots and warm cornbread—all made from scratch.

That’s just one swap in a much larger shift toward healthier, scratch cooking enabled by Brigaid, a school meal consultancy group that recently contracted with officials in both areas. Brigaid launched in 2016 with the goal of fixing the mostly prepackaged and highly processed way that schools prepare food, and now works in four major school districts.

The company, founded by a gourmet chef, has been competing with traditional institutional food service providers like Aramark and Cisco, to offer healthier lunches at the insanely low cost school budgets require. Brigaid works most often with what are known as community-eligible school meal programs, in which schools offer free lunch to all of the kids attending because the majority are impoverished enough to qualify for federal food aid.

“First and foremost, this is a feeding program,” says Brigaid founder Dan Giusti. “You’re feeding kids who might not eat outside of school. . . . The food that the kids want to eat is not good for them. The food that we want to cook as adults or chefs, it’s not necessarily what they want to eat. How do we meet them somewhere in between and then, you know, gently nudge them [to be healthier] over time?”

Giusti, who is the former head chef at Copenhagen-based Noma (a crown jewel in the fine dining world), launched Brigaid to teach schools how to prepare better food in-house at a rate low enough that they can break even on federal reimbursement for the children they serve. That rate is currently $3.39 back per meal delivered, which includes paying for staff, kitchen equipment and upkeep, and food costs. There’s also the complicated process of sourcing bulk ingredients and documenting both how much food is being prepared and served to reconcile all the accounting.

For all those reasons, many schools have started outsourcing to big companies that save money by offering culinary and financial management services. Giusti’s alternative remains affordable because scratch cooking eliminated front-end preparation costs while stretching whole ingredients across recipes. One head of lettuce can last longer and go further than a bag of precut greens. Brigaid’s food cost is less than $1.25 per meal served.

Brigaid’s piloted the concept in New London, Connecticut, where it added a chef to the kitchens of six schools serving 3,700 students total. The company has since expanded to two New York outposts—a high school and dual-language magnet school in the Bronx. Going into its fourth school year, it says it has helped served more than 2 million meals.