Exactly how to build your tribe when you’re working solo

Being a solo entrepreneur is challenging for a variety of reasons, but there’s one thing I never expected: loneliness. I’m a serial entrepreneur and currently cofounder and co-CEO at BossBabe, a multi-million-dollar business I started on Instagram . But trust me, I wasn’t always “co”-something.

I started my first business when I was 13, designing and building websites. That’s when I realized I loved running my own company. At that time, no one seemed to understand what I was doing. I’m not referring to the technical aspects of building a website, but the drive I had from a young age. I wasn’t surrounded by a lot of people who were interested in being entrepreneurs.

Later in life, I successfully launched my first product-based company with zero marketing budget. That’s the first time I felt lonely as a solo entrepreneur. I was making big decisions but had nobody to gut-check them with.

The company turned out to be a success, and my product was available in 200 stores in the U.K. Even as it took off, I was still craving a network of ambitious people like me who could guide, mentor, or collaborate with me. Or simply have brunch and exchange ideas.

That’s where BossBabe came into my life. The goal? Build one of the fastest-growing communities of ambitious women with a focus on female entrepreneurs. I wanted nothing more than to have a business partner, as I knew from past experience this isn’t something I wanted to take on alone. I asked around without any luck.

Serendipitously, Danielle Canty and I crossed paths at a business conference. We clicked and became cofounders and co-CEOs of BossBabe. Then we launched The Société with a goal to fix the loneliness of entrepreneurship. There are enough of us out here doing the same thing, there had to be a place for us to connect and do it together. As a membership community for female entrepreneurs, not only were we helping women at scale, but since we were the ones running the community, we were able to expand our own network significantly.

If you’re not ready to start a formal community like ours, here are five other ways I’ve built my network that you can try.