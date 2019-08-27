Rapper Meek Mill’s legal saga is finally over

Mill pled guilty to a 2008 charge of possessing a firearm without a license. The remaining six charges he was originally convicted for have been dropped, and he’s no longer on probation.

“I’m very thankful from the bottom of my heart [to] everybody that ever mentioned my name or said ‘Free Meek’ or helped me get to this position,” Mill said to a crowd after the hearing.

Mill became entangled in the legal system after being found guilty of seven charges back in 2008, including drug dealing and gun possession. He spent eight months in prison but was sentenced to 10 years probation. Minor offenses kept him in and out of prison over the past 12 years. But through investigations conducted during that time period, the ethics of Mill’s assigned judge and the officer who testified against him in court were called into question. Mill has become an outspoken activist for criminal justice reform, cofounding the REFORM Alliance organization with Jay-Z and others.

Amazon’s docuseries Free Meek chronicles Mill’s story from the trumped-up and fallacious charges to the ray of hope that became today’s court hearing.

“I know ya’ll probably got family members in jail or people going through the same thing as me,” Mill said. “And I will continue to do what I do with the REFORM [Alliance] movement and help the people who helped me.”