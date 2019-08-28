It’s really, really hard to make a smartphone that doesn’t hurt people or the planet

Because of planned obsolescence—or the practice of deliberately designing devices not to last—phones aren’t very easy to repair and typically end their lives in e-waste-ridden landfills. Research has shown that just buying a new phone uses about the same amount of energy as using an older phone for 10 years. Many of the primary metals that go into making a smartphone are often mined by people—and sometimes children—working in terrible conditions, with little economic security. Some metals are mined in conflict zones where their extraction directly supports war.

Fairphone, a Dutch social enterprise, is trying to shift away from these exploitative materials and the supply chains that enable them. Fairphone got its start as an awareness campaign in 2010, but it incorporated in 2013 with the goal of reforming supply chains from within the electronics industry as a manufacturer. After launching its initial phone in 2013, the company went on to design a modular smartphone, 2015’s Fairphone 2, of which it sold 125,000 devices. This week, the brand released the Fairphone 3. It’s the product of more than three years of work on the company’s goals of ethical materials sourcing—and it offers a glimpse at just how difficult it is to achieve ethical standards in hardware design.

It’s almost impossible to track your phone’s innards

In the new Fairphone, five materials—tin, plastic, gold, tungsten, and copper—are partially derived from what the company has deemed ethical conditions. That means something different for each material, as each element is mined or sourced in different contexts. Fairphone sets its own standards for what counts as a “fair” material, though it’s primarily influenced by the working conditions of the people who are mining the heavy metals (the company also utilizes third-party standards, like Fairtrade’s gold certification). Recycling is also included in the company’s concept of fair materials: The Fairphone 3’s tin, plastic, and copper are about 50% recycled.

In addition to addressing these five materials, Fairphone is now tackling three others: Gallium, indium, and nickel. By the end of 2019, the company says that 40% of these eight “goal” materials will be ethically sourced or recycled. The goal is to hit 70% fair sourcing for all eight of these elements by the end of 2020.

That might not sound like much—especially since these percentages only refer to eight materials within the phone, not the entire phone. Most smart phones, including Fairphone, have about 40 different materials that are integrated in different ways on different components, each of which has its own complex supply chain. There can be as many as five different companies in between the manufacturing of the component and the origin of the materials.

Because of the vast tangle of a smartphone’s supply chain, Fairphone decided to focus on supply chains where the company believes its research could have the biggest impact, like gold and cobalt. Other materials are further down the company’s priority list because Fairphone has determined it won’t be using enough of them to help spark widespread supply chain change. For instance, the construction industry uses far more steel than the electronics industry does, so Fairphone has decided not to focus on improving steel supply chains for the time being.