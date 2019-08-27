Eva Longoria is going to direct the Cheetos movie called ‘Flamin’ Hot’

No, this isn’t a Chester the Cheetah adventure, or some sort of cheesy (sorry) Uncle Drew spin-off.

Flamin’ Hot, announced by Fox Searchlight and Franklin Entertainment in early 2018, is the story of Richard Montanez, who was a janitor at a Southern California Frito-Lay plant when he invented Flamin’ Hot Cheetos. As the story goes, one day the Cheetos production line had a problem, preventing the snacks from getting dusted with its traditional cheese coating. Montanez took a bunch of the plain munchies home and started experimenting with chili powder and other flavors.

He found a combination he loved—and a way to pitch company execs on the idea—and the spicy version of the top-selling snack was born.

It also spurred Montanez’s rise within the company. He eventually rose to become a PepsiCo exec, and he wrote a memoir, 2013’s A Boy, a Burrito, and a Cookie.

Montanez worked with screenwriter Lewis Colick (October Sky) on the script, but despite the Longoria announcement, no specifics have been revealed about a possible premiere date.

Business-related biopics are a rare breed. The most notable are of recent vintage: The Founder, Joy, Jobs, and The Social Network. Scarcer still are those that involve delicious snacks. If Burger King can make a Flamin’ Hot Mac n’ Cheetos, and Forever 21 can sell Flamin’ Hot fashion, a rags-to-riches origin story of the often meme-ified munchies could be a branded content hit.