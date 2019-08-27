Tropical Storm Dorian: 4 ways to track the potential hurricane

The forecast for Tropical Storm Dorian contains a higher degree of uncertainty than usual, the National Weather Service said today. The storm, which could strengthen to become a hurricane, is expected to dump heavy rain on parts of Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic, with flash flooding during the next few days. But its interaction with those and other islands in the Caribbean mean its intensity later in the week will be difficult to predict.

The storm is expected to hit Puerto Rico on Wednesday night and continue moving northwest. Per the New York Times, Puerto Rico officials have declared a state of emergency. After the devastation left behind by hurricanes Irma and Maria in 2017, another major storm is exactly what the island doesn’t need. Florida may also be in the storm’s crosshairs: If current models hold up, Dorian could hit the west-central coast of the Sunshine State by early Sunday morning.

If you’re looking to track Dorian’s path, I’ve rounded up some good resources below for real-time updates and infographics: