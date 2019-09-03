8 workout products that are actually worth the splurge

We all know that exercise is good for your body—but do you know just how good it can also be for your brain, your mood , your stress management, and your cognitive capabilities? Turns out that being in good shape can make you a better professional—from now until retirement.

Studies have found that after a single 35-minute aerobic workout, creativity and cognitive flexibility—the ability to think about multiple concepts at once—improve significantly. That means that getting your heart rate up may also increase your ability to clear your inbox, finish that project, make the sale, and crush your Q3 presentation with a clear mind, lots of efficiency, and a good attitude.

Thanks to its ability to improve cognitive abilities for years to come, exercise is proving to be a mental and physical 401K. One 2014 study, published in the journal Neurology, followed 2,747 healthy people between the ages of 18 and 30 for 25 years to find out just how much regular exercise could impact a life over the course of a quarter-century. Using cognitive tests, memory assessment, processing speed, and executive function, researchers measured the participants’ ability to learn, reason, and problem solve in 1985, and then again in 2010. What they found? Participants who were more physically fit in 1985—and maintained their fitness over the years—performed about 10 percent better on the tests in 2010 compared with their less fit counterparts, more than 25 years after they began exercising regularly. “The message is clear,” wrote study leader David R. Jacobs, a professor in the division of epidemiology and community health at the School of Public Health at the University of Minnesota. “For generally healthy people, exercising regularly can enhance brain function over a lifetime—not just after a workout.”

Through our regular Recommender surveys, Fast Company has found that some of the most productive professionals are finding ways to prioritize working out, now matter what—whether it’s an at-home yoga session in the early morning before the kids are up, a hotel room HIIT workout, or a living-room spin class at the end of a busy day.

Here are eight products that can get you motivated enough to do your mind and body some good today, tomorrow, and 25 years from now. Our suggestion? Invest now.

Concept2 Model E Rower

To stay in shape, Beyond Meat founder and CEO Ethan Brown loves a game of basketball, but he trusts his rowing machine to get in a good solo workout. “I was given it as a gift, but I love my Concept 2 Rower,” he says. “Thirty minutes is a fantastic, high-intensity, efficient, drenched-in-sweat workout.” $1,160

Peloton

Several CEOs trust the boutique indoor cycling behemoth Peloton brand with their at-home experience, and for good reason: Folks torch 500 calories on average and have no issues keeping their heart rates above 100 bpm during the virtual cycling classes. Kerry Cooper, president of Rothy’s, not only suggests hopping on your own personal bike, but also subscribing to the $35/month all-access pass—which gives users entry to up to 20 live running, yoga, strength, outdoor, or cycling studio classes daily. “I don’t want to sound like an ad, but I love my Peloton,” she says. “The instructors are fantastic, and I love starting my day getting entirely sweaty. Their app is amazing, and when I’m on the road, their boot camp, strength, and outdoor running classes are fantastic.” $2,245