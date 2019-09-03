What does business casual even mean in 2019?

Casual dress at the office used to be reserved for Friday. Today, however, employees are more laid-back in their attitudes and apparel. A survey by Randstad US found that casual dress appears to be the new norm in most workplaces . In fact, 33% of employees would quit their jobs or turn down an offer at a company that required a formal, conservative dress code.

Business casual is what employees want . . . but what exactly does that mean?

“Business casual first came about as a no-cost perk that companies could offer their employees,” says Lorynn Divita, Ph.D., co-author of Fashion Forecasting and associate professor of apparel merchandising at Baylor University. “As it caught on among employers, clothing companies like Levi’s with its Dockers brand of khakis helped define the parameters of the original look of a chambray or polo shirt paired with a pair of khakis.” But that standard isn’t quite so defined today.

“The fact that no one knows what business casual is means every industry has its own work wear rules,” says Stayce Wagner, career etiquette consultant with Spencer Crane Etiquette and author of Modern Business Etiquette for Young & Fabulous Professionals.

What’s considered acceptable varies greatly by industry, says Divita. “Right now, the tech industry’s ‘midtown uniform,’ which consists of a button-down shirt, slacks, and a fleece vest (usually with a corporate logo embroidered on it) is so ubiquitous in the tech and finance sectors that it has become codified,” she says. “But it would never fly in a creative industry like fashion.”

Dressing appropriately is up for interpretation, adds Tracy Coté, chief people officer at Genesys, a contact center solution provider. “A condition of employment becomes who the company wants you to be, rather than who you already are,” she says. “This preference varies per company.”

Follow the leader

Instead of trying to figure out a look that’s appropriate for your workplace, pay attention to what coworkers and leaders are wearing, suggests Wagner. “Look to your boss and others for guidance on what success looks like,” she says. “It’s the age-old advice: ‘Dress for the job you want, not the one you have.'”