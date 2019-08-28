I may be getting sued. Should I tell my would-be investors?

Editor’s Note: Each week, Fast Company presents an advice column by Maynard Webb, former CEO of LiveOps and the former COO of eBay. Webb offers candid, practical, and sometimes surprising advice to entrepreneurs and founders. To submit a question, write to Webb at dearfounder@fastcompany.com.

Q. I am about to get money from investors. I just got hit with what could become a patent infringement lawsuit. Do I tell my backers?

—Founder of fast-growing San Francisco-based company

Dear Founder,

Yes. You tell them. One hundred percent, you tell them.

We are often faced with things that we don’t want to do, and there are many different ways to solve for these situations. But if there’s one rule to help you determine which tack to take, it’s this: You want people to feel that you were reasonable and fair in the approach you took.

Reverse engineer the situation and put yourself in the investor’s shoes. What would you want to hear from a company you are about to invest in? You would expect to hear the truth. That’s exactly what you should give them.