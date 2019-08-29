How Seattle is making it possible for everyone to plug in their EV

“The future is electric.” That’s the mantra, at least, from a wide variety of actors, be they environmental organizations or car companies . But in Seattle we’d like to go further and say that the “present is electric.” Why? Because it can be and must be.

The present can be electric because Seattle has abundant, carbon-free electricity, thanks to city-owned hydropower. We can easily reduce transport-related emissions if we can get people driving cleaner cars and trucks. And since electric vehicles now cost less to own and operate, the onus is on us to get the infrastructure right so that owning an electric vehicle is a more attractive option than driving a dirty fossil fuel emitter. In short, we need to make EV “fueling” as seamless as fueling a fossil fuel vehicle.

The present must be electric because we need to stop emitting dirty fossil fuels. We know that. Fossil fuels are killing our communities, our health, and our planet. In Seattle, 62% of our local pollution comes from cars and trucks. That’s a lot. We, like a lot of other big cities, need to reduce that traffic footprint ASAP, before climate change does more damage to our city. A recent study by the Center for Climate Integrity showed that rising sea levels could cost our city more than $23 billion by 2040.

We have to do things differently.

As we electrify Seattle’s transportation system, there are a few fronts we’re prioritizing so that EV charging is increasingly convenient, ubiquitous, and equitable for everyone. Here are the steps we need to take going forward.

First, we need to make it convenient. Most EV charging happens at home. So, if you live in a single-family home, adding an EV plug—similar to a dryer plug—can be a relatively cheap and straightforward process. But if you live in an apartment or condo it quickly gets more complicated due to costs, capacity, or permissions required.

That’s why we’re bringing power to the people (and their parking garages). That means that at the time of construction, when it’s the easiest and cheapest time to do so, we need to ensure that the necessary wiring and outlets for EV charging are installed in parking areas. And that’s where EV-friendly codes can help (like this one that requires all new buildings to include off-street parking with EV-ready charging infrastructure). If it’s not convenient, people won’t make the switch.