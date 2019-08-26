15 weird warning signs that winter 2019 could be a frigid hellscape

Winter seems pretty far away when you’re sweltering and slapping mosquitos on a muggy August afternoon. However, the Farmers’ Almanac is looking ahead to the cold months. And its extended weather forecast predicts a “polar coaster” of frigid temperatures and “copious” amounts of snow, sleet, rain, and ice.

To arrive at this frosty foreboding conclusion, the almanac plugs in a proprietary formula that’s been around since 1818. It’s famously guarded by a prognosticator who goes by the pseudonym of Caleb Weatherbee, who considers sunspot activity, tidal action of the moon, the position of the planets, and a variety of other factors to come up with the prediction.

Other ways to guess at what the weather may have in store are steeped in folklore. As Country Living points out, nature has a way of predicting harsh winters. You just have to know the signs. Here are some of the quirkier ways you can tell we are in for the worst: