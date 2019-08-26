Ikea believes it has the book that will change your life: its 2020 catalog

When it comes to quality of life, how important is the right couch? Or, say, the right lamp ?

In Ikea’s newest ad, one man finds the ultimate book that might just hold all the answers.

Created by Ogilvy, the spot introduces us to Ali. At first, he’s overweight, tired, and sofa-bound. But a chance meeting transforms him into a cross between Oprah, Deepak Chopra, and Dr. Phil.

Of course, it’s the Swedish retailer’s 2020 catalog. It’s a book that’s already attracted attention for its new fonts, as well as its international approach to studying the future of the home, but here it’s touted as the ultimate guide to living.

While the spot is spoofing the hype train around books like The Secret and The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck, the fact that Ikea actually commissioned its designers to create six different homes focused on particular demographic trends like multigenerational homes, staying single, and longer life spans, does suggest that the brand sees its products as a form of self-help.

One Allen wrench turn at a time.