5 changes CEOs can make if they’re serious about ending shareholder primacy

Last week, the Business Roundtable, a lobbying group of the nation’s leading CEOs, including global behemoths such as Apple, Walmart, Pepsi, and BlackRock, released a statement to commit to delivering value for all stakeholders, including customers, workers, suppliers, and the communities where they operate. The decision is being hailed as a call to end shareholder primacy, the idea that corporations maximize profits for their shareholders, which has guided corporate behavior thus far.

As nice as these platitudes sound, people are reasonably concerned that they mean little until proven by action. While individual leaders can, and should, change the culture of business, in the long run businesses can’t move from shareholder primacy until capital does, too. This is a function of the incentive structure of markets, and government regulation of markets.

The emphasis on quarterly returns driving market capitalization and trading inherently pressures companies to make short-term choices to maximize profits. Environmental innovations, like solar investments, take years to actualize cost savings (but they certainly do), and treating employees as long-term assets, rather than costs to be minimized, is valuable in the long run.

The market needs to stop penalizing companies that are taking the long view. A groundbreaking study from Harvard Business Review showed that companies that adopted strong labor and environmental policies had double the market cap, 18 years later. Given the long-term time horizons of many investors, including impact investors, this should be music to our ears, and lead us to value companies differently. It would also drive the movement toward full-cost accounting to internalize what are conveniently considered today as externalities, like environmental destruction and income inequality. While not every social good can, or should, be translated into economic value—ideally, our economy should be structured toward human thriving.

It’s also critical that the government reduce barriers for investors who want to prioritize the social and environmental implications of their investments. Definitions of fiduciary duty, whether applied to pension funds, foundations, trusts, or other institutions, often scare boards away from more innovative thinking. However, boards will feel emboldened to take actions that benefit all stakeholders, if they are mandated to prioritize ESG (environmental, social, and governance) risk factors in their decision-making beyond just financial return.

Both foundations and pension funds make up a sizable class of investors in our economy. Yet under current regulations, foundations need to justify their desire to make a social investment in the form of a Program-Related Investment (PRI), adding additional legal and transactional cost. But given that foundations are mission-driven institutions that explicitly receive tax-exempt status for their good works, shouldn’t it be the exact opposite, such that foundations would require an exemption to invest in companies that aren’t mission-aligned? And if, for instance, a teacher’s pension fund is designed to ensure the future livelihood of a teacher’s family into retirement, shouldn’t that also mean ensuring that pensioner not only has money but also clean air to breathe?

While we must advocate for greater government reform of statues (like ERISA, a federal law that sets minimum standards for most retirement and health plans), there are many actions we can take as investors, business leaders, employees, and consumers: