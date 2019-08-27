This is what it takes to build and manage a high-performing virtual team

Remote work is changing the way we work. Just like the phone replaced the telegraph, television supplanted radio, and cloud storage freed us from local servers.

Having built a 100% virtual company at scale, we saw the start of this trend coming nine years ago. Now, nearly a decade later, remote work has become “the new normal”. Our values around work and how and where we do it are changing. Now is the ideal time to consider an entirely remote team, or combining virtual talent with internal staff.

The key between remote work and the talent gap

Recent studies, such as Deloitte’s Millennial Survey and FlexJobs’ annual survey illustrate that workers across all generations want more flexible jobs. And in a study by Workforce Futures, 83% of employees feel that they don’t need an office to be productive.

This comes precisely at a time when supply isn’t meeting the demand for traditional workers. According to PwC’s 2019 global survey of CEOs, the availability of talent is one of the top three threats to the growth of global organizations. A 2019 SHRM study confirmed the problem, as 83 percent of recruiters couldn’t find qualified talent in the last year. There’s no denying it—the talent gap is real.

Smart companies realize if they want to stay competitive, then they need to embrace remote employees as all or part of their workforce. Not only does this increase your talent pool exponentially, but your company will also enjoy significant savings on costs and infrastructure. This allows you to invest more in innovation and growth.

To have a successful remote workforce, you need the right strategy, technology, and culture. When you build the right systems in place, you’ll have a virtual team that’s just as productive (if not more so) than traditional employees.

How to develop an appropriate strategy

Most existing companies’ first foray into virtual teams is to blend remote and traditional employees. To do this effectively, you need a strategy. This starts with viewing “going remote” as a competitive advantage rather than a one-off tactic and communicating that advantage clearly to attract the top virtual talent.