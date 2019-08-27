Ikea is sharing peoples’ best Ikea hacks, and they’re brilliant

Ikea furniture is carefully designed to fit into almost any customer’s aesthetic—it’s minimal for a reason. That means its products are famously easy to customize or tweak, and over the past decade, “Ikea hacking” has become a common way to describe the way customers change, alter, or intentionally tweak how a given design is meant to be assembled.

The relationship between Ikea and its hackers hasn’t always been easy; in 2014, Ikea sent a cease-and-desist letter to a site devoted to hacking projects. But in recent years, the company has embraced the phenomenon, even releasing a collection of altered favorites of its own with a pronouncement that “WE HACKED OURSELVES.” And now, the brand is embracing its fans’ design jobs, too. Over the last few months, it has been featuring the creative ways customers hack Ikea pieces on its U.K. Instagram channel, and inviting fans to share their designs using a hashtag (#ikeaatmine), which already has more than 50,000 posts. Here are some of the best examples—which might inspire your own big blue box adventures.

Living on an island

For people with large kitchens, the $449 Vadholma island is perfect for storing dining ware. But one Ikea customer who lives in a small apartment has transformed it into a multifunctional living space. It is a perfect spot for dining, but it can also serve as a workspace.

The tiniest office

In this narrow nook, Ikea shelving doubles as a desk and workspace. The creator of this Ikea hack, designer Medina Grillo, features other similarly clever workspace hacks on her Instagram.

A bed frame with a twist