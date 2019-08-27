This podcast helped Missy Elliott finally get her MTV VMA Vanguard Award

For two decades Missy Elliott has been a pioneer in hip-hop—not only as a rapper, songwriter, and producer, but also as a music video artist.

It’s hard to think of any rapper, nay, any artist period, who has consistently delivered on groundbreaking visuals for her singles.

She made her neck stretch to lengths any giraffe would envy in “Get Ur Freak On.” She went bald in a post-apocalyptic fantasy for “She’s a Bitch.” She wore an inflatable suit in “The Rain” and gave pop culture one of its go-to Halloween costumes every year (including my 2014 Halloween).

And those are just her classics.

When Elliott returned to music with her 2015 hit “WTF (Where They From),” she continued her relentless innovation in music videos, from Pharrell Williams as a marionette to underwater exercise ball dancing and LED-looking lips in “I’m Better” to her latest clip, “Throw It Back,” where she uses her braids for the only game of double dutch that matters from this day forth.

Elliott’s genius has spanned decades, so she seemed like a shoo-in for an award honoring consistent artistic achievements in music videos. However, year after year, other artists took the stage to take Elliott’s things. Britney Spears got a Vanguard before Elliott. Justin Timberlake got a Vanguard before Elliott. Jennifer Lopez got a Vanguard before Elliott. All major artists, to be sure, but come on . . .

There had been grumblings of injustice on social media and even a Change.org petition, but the true catalyst for Elliott finally getting her rightful award came from Kid Fury and Crissle West, the cohosts of the podcast The Read.