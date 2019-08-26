Kim Kardashian West renames controversial Kimono shapewear brand SKIMS

Kim Kardashian West finally has a new name for her shapewear brand after “Kimono” was dragged by the internet —and the mayor of Kyoto , no less.

West announced her new line today as SKIMS Solutionwear.

“My fans and followers are a huge inspiration to me,” West said on Twitter. “I’m always listening to their feedback and opinions, and am so grateful they shared their ideas for a new brand name.”

West initially launched her shapewear brand under the name Kimono, which immediately sparked controversy with people criticizing the cultural appropriation of the traditional Japanese garment. The mayor of Kyoto even wrote an open letter to West, stating that “kimono” shouldn’t be “monopolized.” West agreed to change the name of her brand back in July, and she made good on that promise with SKIMS, which, it has to be said, makes much more sense than “Kimono.”