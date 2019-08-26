How to watch the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards live without cable

It’s hard to believe now, but back in the old days, people used to complain about MTV not showing music videos anymore. While the youth of today are surely too busy making their own videos on TikTok to care about what MTV is doing, some Gen Zers may want to take a break from their daily content-creation efforts to watch the star-studded performances on MTV’s 2019 Video Music Awards .

Hosted by comedian Sebastian Maniscalco, the annual awards ceremony takes place tonight (Monday, August 26) at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, with appearances by Missy Elliott, Bad Bunny, Lil Nas X, the Jonas Brothers, and Taylor Swift to name a few. You can check out the full list of honorees here. The event is slated to begin at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.

If you’re a cord cutter who wants to stream the 2019 VMAs live on your computer, phone, or smart TV, you have a few different options: