How to watch the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards live without cable

It’s hard to believe now, but back in the old days, people used to complain about MTV not showing music videos anymore. While the youth of today are surely too busy making their own videos on TikTok to care about what MTV is doing, some Gen Zers may want to take a break from their daily content-creation efforts to watch the star-studded performances on MTV’s 2019 Video Music Awards.
Hosted by comedian Sebastian Maniscalco, the annual awards ceremony takes place tonight (Monday, August 26) at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, with appearances by Missy Elliott, Bad Bunny, Lil Nas X, the Jonas Brothers, and Taylor Swift to name a few. You can check out the full list of honorees here. The event is slated to begin at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.
If you’re a cord cutter who wants to stream the 2019 VMAs live on your computer, phone, or smart TV, you have a few different options:
- Streaming services: MTV is owned by Viacom (soon to be ViacomCBS) and noticeably absent from some popular streaming services, including YouTube TV and Hulu with Live TV. However, you can find MTV and other Viacom networks on SlingTV, DirecTV Now, FuboTV, and Philo TV. These services are easy to sign up for and easy to cancel if you’re not happy with them.
- MTV online: If you have login credentials from a cable or satellite company, you can watch MTV live directly from its website. Find it here.
- MTV mobile: MTV offers live TV on its mobile apps for iOS and Android. Again, you’ll need pay-TV login credentials to watch the channel that way.
- MTV Stan Cam: Per a report from Variety, MTV has teamed up with Twitter this year to stream select performances from special camera angles. You can follow along with MTV’s Twitter feed during the show for more details.