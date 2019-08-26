This International Dog Day, teach your dog how to beg for treats in a new language

To mark International Dog Day, language-learning program Rosetta Stone wants to teach your dog a new trick. Specifically, it wants to teach your dog to be bilingual.

The language experts at Rosetta Stone have developed a free language guide with dog commands in 23 different languages, including Farsi, Irish, and Tagalog, as well as the more quotidian French, English, and Spanish. The guide explains how people in Ireland call their dogs, how Brazilians tell their dogs to speak, and how Egyptians ask their pups to lay down.

To make sure you and your pup have plenty of time to bond over your new hobby, they also have audio recordings that demonstrate how to teach your dog to sit in languages like Mandarin, French, and Swedish.

Once your dog has mastered sitting when it hears the word “Ubo!” you can move on to trying “Siad!” and teaching your pup to “Blijf!,” “Birak!,” and “Rotola!” Of course, not all dogs are great at responding to verbal commands. If yours is more the type to just stare at you while gently nudging the dog bowl in your direction, barking at him in a different language probably won’t make much difference.